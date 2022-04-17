Baton Rouge woman arrested in Sherwood Forest shooting; infant, teenager injured

Staff Report

Baton Rouge Police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Jolanda Evans in connection with a shooting that injured a 15-year-old and 10-month-old at a residence on North Sherwood Forest.

In a news release, police said Evans was charged with aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of a weapon.

Investigators suspect she fired shots within the residence striking the infant and teenager, both identified as males.

Both were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Baton Rouge area media outlets reported the suspect barricaded herself in the residence for nearly five hours. She reportedly came out after talking to family members and Baton Rouge Police negotiators.