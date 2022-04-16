Louisiana State Police arrest two from Texas after K9 alerts to cocaine in truck

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police Troop A reported the arrest of two suspects from Texas following a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in West Baton Rouge Parish on April 16.

Troopers booked 30-year-old Miguel Hernandez and 38-year-old Maria Lopez, both of Highlands, Texas, into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail. Highlands is east of Houston.

Police said a Dodge Ram was stopped at the 153 milepost in the Port Allen area. After speaking to the driver, troopers reported observing indicators of criminal activity.

With the assistance of the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office K9, Hondo, a probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of about three kilograms of cocaine concealed in the rear seat and two kilograms of cocaine in a factory floor compartment.

Troopers also reported finding a Taurus Judge revolver and a FN 5.7 pistol in the truck.