Impairment suspected in fatal head-on crash in St. Helena Parish

Louisiana State Police Troop L investigated a fatal two-vehicle crash involving a suspected impaired driver on Hwy. 16 near Calmes Road in St. Helena Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 45-year-old Grace Chandler of Amite City.

According to a news release, the initial investigation revealed 28-year-old Nicholas Carter of Denham Springs was traveling westbound on Hwy. 16 in a 2018 Jeep Compass as Chandler was eastbound on Hwy. 16 in a 2017 Hyundai Elantra. Troopers said the Jeep crossed the centerline into the opposite lane, which caused the vehicles to collide head-on.

Despite being properly restrained at the time of the crash, Chandler sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced deceased on the scene. Impairment is not expected on the part of Chandler, but a routine toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

Carter was also properly restrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital. Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash on the part of Carter. A toxicology sample was obtained from Carter and will be submitted for analysis.

Troopers asid the crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.