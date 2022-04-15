Suspect arrested in Feb. 25 drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana

Staff Report

Baton Rouge Police announced an arrest in connection with an afternoon drive-by fatal shooting Feb. 25 near the Mall of Louisiana.

Police charged 21-year-old Demetriyon Grim with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and illegal use of a weapon.

According to a news release, Grim was in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a non-related charge.

On Feb. 26, police identified 18-year-old Donte Dorsey and 19-year-old Clifton Lindsey as victims in the shooting at the intersection of Bluebonnet Blvd. and Picardy Avenue. Additionally, a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were shot and transported to a hospital.

The location was near the entrance of the mall and Interstate 10, near several restaurants and businesses.