Second person dies from crash involving wrong-way driver arrested for DWI

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police reported a second person died from an April 3 fatal crash on Highway 90 in Terrebonne Parish involving a suspected impaired driver.

Troopers suspect Katelyn Scott of Houma was traveling the wrong way on the highway when she struck an SUV head-on, killing 77-year-old Joseph Sias of New Orleans.

Troopers announced April 15 the Terrebonne Parish Coroner's Office notified LSP Troop C that 63-year-old Wayne Thomas of Los Angeles had succumbed to injuries received in the crash. Thomas was a passenger in the 2004 Toyota Highlander driven by Sias.

According to police, Scott displayed signs of impairment during the investigation and was arrested. She provided a breath sample that showed a blood alcohol level over the legal limit.

Scott was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for vehicular homicide, first degree vehicular negligent injury, DWI first offense, and driving on divided highways.