Record 131-pound blue catfish caught in Mississippi River near Natchez

Staff Report

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks Fisheries Bureau has certified a new state record blue catfish.

Eugene Cronley, an angler from Brandon, Mississippi, caught the 131-pound fish April 7 from the Mississippi River near Natchez.

Cronley told the bureau that it took him forty minutes to land the fish, “It is truly a fish of a lifetime.”

The fish shattered the previous rod and reel record of 95 pounds caught by Dakota Hinson in 2009 and is larger than the trophy record blue catfish of 101 pounds caught by the team of Freddie Parker and Brad Smith in 1997.

Both of those fish were also caught from the Mississippi River near Natchez.

Cronley caught the fish with a rod and reel using skipjack herring as bait.