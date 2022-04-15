LSU, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal will pay for Baton Rouge child's funeral

Staff Report

Former NBA and LSU basketball icon Shaquille O'Neal will pay for the funeral expenses of a 3-year-old Baton Rouge child killed by a stray shot while in bed.

Family members told Baton Rouge area television stations WBRZ and WAFB that O'Neal had reached out to pay for Devin Page Jr.'s expenses.

Baton Rouge Police reported the boy was struck and killed by a gunshot while lying in bed late April 12. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Fairfields Avenue.

Investigators believe the stray shot came from a shootout near the residence.