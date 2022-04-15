Prairieville man cited by LDWF agents for WMA violation

Staff Report

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Prairieville man for an alleged Wildlife Management Area (WMA) violation in St. Bernard Parish on April 6.

Agents cited Andrew Messenger, 29, for violating the regulations on the Biloxi WMA by operating a vessel with “surface drive” motors as its form of propulsion.

Agents were on patrol on the Biloxi WMA when they observed Messenger in a pipeline canal near the southwest branch of Bayou Biloxi operating a vessel being propelled by three “surface drive” motors and actively bowfishing.

On the Biloxi WMA, mud boats or air-cooled propulsion vessels can only be powered by straight shaft “long tail” air-cooled mud motors that are 25 total horsepower or less. All other types of airboats, mud boats or air-cooled propulsion vessels (including “surface drive boats”) are prohibited.

Violating the regulations on a WMA carries up to a $350 fine. Participating agents in the case are Sgt. Jason Gernados and Corporal Thomas Forehand.