Greensburg woman killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash, Louisiana State Police say

Staff Report

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L investigated a two-vehicle fatal crash on Hwy. 1045 near Hwy. 1046 in Tangipahoa Parish before 11:30 a.m. April 15.

The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Ayanna Rogers of Greensburg.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2006 Nissan Titan was northbound on Hwy. 1045. At the same time, a 2014 Ford Focus, driven by Rogers, was southbound on LA Hwy. 1045. For reasons still under investigation, the Titan turned directly into the path of the Focus, which then impacted the front right side of the Nissan Titan.

Rogers was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. She was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the Nissan Titan was also unrestrained and sustained minor injuries. He was transported to a local hospital.