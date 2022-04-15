Ascension Parish planning and zoning commission sworn in

Staff Report

The seven members of the Ascension Parish planning and zoning commission where sworn-in during the meeting held April 13 in Gonzales.

The commission includes Wade Schexnaydre of Prairieville, Dwayne Bailey of Donaldsonville, Mark Villa of Gonzales, Nicholas Miller of Prairieville, Michael Todd Varnado of Prairieville, Randy Clouatre Jr. of St. Amant, and Max Nassar of St. Amant.

Parish Attorney Spencer Long swore-in the commissioners, then the commission selected Nassar as chair and Schexnaydre as vice chair.

"Thanks to everyone for their faith in nominating me as chairman. I'm proud to serve," Nassar said. "What I'd like to see on this commission is always decorum and respect, particularly for each other, elected officials, and the public we serve. I think Ascension Parish is in an excellent position today and we can be part of the positive force to move it forward."

At the next meeting in May, the commission expects a presentation from Kendig Keast Collaborative, the consultancy working with the parish on proposed ordinances. A special meeting has been set for April 27 to discuss the development code ordinances.

The parish council recently approved an extension to May 31 for the nine-month moratorium on new developments. It was set to expire April 17.