Ascension Parish detectives searching for suspect in Geismar area shooting

Staff Report

Tyrus Joseph is wanted for two-counts of first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, assault by drive by shooting, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

According to a news release, on April 1 at around 11:43 p.m., deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at Highway 30 and Ashland Drive, west of the Gonzales area.

Upon arrival, deputies reportedly found a male subject in the driver side of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transferred to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A male passenger with minor injuries was also transferred to an area hospital for treatment. Both victims are expected to survive their injuries.

Through further investigation deputies learned that the victims were stopped at a traffic light when an unknown vehicle opened fire. The vehicle fled the scene before deputies arrived. Over the course of their investigation, detectives received information connecting Joseph to the shooting.

Anyone with information that may help locate Joseph is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers immediately to receive a cash reward.