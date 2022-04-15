Ascension Master Gardener Association bring back spring seminar, plant swap

Staff Report

The Ascension Master Gardener Association announced the return of its spring garden seminar and plant swap April 26.

LSU Professor Dr. Ed Bush will present “Give Plants the Soil They Need.” He will explore the types of soil mixes for different applications such as containers, hanging baskets, raised beds, and garden beds.

The seminar will be at 6 p.m. in the vendor rooms at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center. A traditional plant swap will follow the presentation. Attendees do not have to bring plants to participate. Gardening publications and information will also be available.

For more details contact LSU AgCenter Extension Agent Mariah Simoneaux at MJSimoneaux@agcenter.LSU.edu or 225-621-5799.