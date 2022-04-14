Baton Rouge man arrested for possession with intent to distribute heroin

Staff Report

Investigators with the Louisiana State Police Narcotics Unit, Louisiana State Police Troop A, and the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Broad Avenue in Baton Rouge, which resulted in the arrest of 24-year-old Matthew Barnes Jr. of Baton Rouge.

Over the past month, investigators began investigating Barnes for suspected distribution of heroin and fentanyl in East Baton Rouge Parish. Based on information obtained from the investigation, investigators were able to secure a search warrant for Barnes’ residence.

As a result of the search warrant some $59,000 in U.S. currency, 86 grams of heroin, 512 grams of methamphetamine, 241 grams of marijuana, about three grams of cocaine, and two firearms were seized. Barnes was not at the residence at the time the search warrant was executed.

After the search, investigators obtained an arrest warrant. With the assistance of the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, investigators located Barnes in Port Allen.

He was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for violating the following statues: Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and Transactions Involving Drug Proceeds.

Additionally, 26-year-old Raymond Barnes was arrested for Accessory After the Fact and Resisting Arrest by Flight for his role in evading authorities.