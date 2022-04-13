Missing 17-year-old from St. Charles Parish believed to be in Baton Rouge area

Staff Report

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old female who may be in the Baton Rouge area.

According to a news release, Da'Janae Chambers was seen leaving for school at 6 a.m. on April 11.

Through investigation, detectives learned that she did not attend school on April 11 and was reportedly observed driving around Baton Rouge with an unknown Black male.

Chambers is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5-foot-2 and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Da’Janae Chambers is asked to contact Detective Chris Waguespack of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office. Waguespack may be contacted at (985) 783-6807 or (985) 783-1135.