Council on Aging to host Medicare forums
Staff Report
Ascension Council on Aging will host MIPPA education events for senior citizens of Ascension Parish.
MIPPA is the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. Beryl Mitchell, LA SenioRX coordinator for the Capital Area Agency on Aging, will speak.
The events are scheduled at both senior centers as follows:
- 11 a.m. April 21 at the Gonzales Senior Center
- 11 a.m. April 26 at the Donaldsonville Senior Center
For more information, call the Gonzales Senior Center, (225) 621-5750, or the Donaldsonville Senior Center (225) 473-3789.