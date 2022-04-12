Louisiana survey shows pessimism over state's direction

The economy, infrastructure, and education are among the top concerns most worrying for Louisiana citizens, according to research from the Public Policy Research Lab at LSU's Reilly Center for Media and Public Affairs in the Manship School of Mass Communication.

Researchers found confidence in state government to solve the problems dropped to its lowest point since 2004.

The 2022 survey included two distinct efforts to sample citizens and conduct interviews. A total of 508 adults were polled through traditional telephone-based surveys from across the state to find out views on government and policies. It was conducted Feb. 21 to March 15. The survey also polled 623 adults online March 1 to March 21.

The Louisiana Survey has been conducted for the last 22 years.

Findings from the first of six reports indicate: