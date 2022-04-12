Highway 30 Coalition launches with news conference in Ascension Parish

The Highway 30 Coalition kicked off the morning of April 12 with a news conference in Ascension Parish.

The launch was to raise awareness of Hwy. 30 as a major roadway for several parishes as it connects to Interstate 10 and many businesses, including several chemical plants and many in the Tanger Outlet mall area.

Ascension Parish has been the fastest growing parish in Louisiana over the last two decades. In order to accommodate growth, the coalition is looking to expand the mhighway to four lanes. The highway is currently two lanes.

As a state highway, the coalition seeks to explore and pursue all funding mechanisms.

The coalition is comprised of stakeholders, including local government officials, community leaders, industry representatives, and local business leaders, according to a news release.

“Highway 30 is an anchor in our local, state, and national economies. The current infrastructure of this roadway cannot support the rapid growth of our businesses and industries – if we want to ensure the continued expansion of our economy, we must prioritize this capacity building project. This essential corridor is driving Louisiana’s growth,” stated Anthony Ramirez, spokesperson for the Highway 30 Coalition and President and CEO of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce. “Adding capacity to Highway 30 is a critical investment for Louisiana – one that will not only support a dynamic and rapidly growing workforce, but also generate significant economic benefits for the entire state.”

The coalition supports the following objectives: