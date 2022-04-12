Baton Rouge man dies in Interstate 10 crash in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A reported a three-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 westbound east of Hwy. 22 in Ascension Parish shortly after 1 a.m. on April 12.

The crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Kyle Ripple of Baton Rouge.

According to a news release, the initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Ripple’s 2015 Honda Accord was stopped in the right westbound lane of Interstate 10. Ripple was standing in the right westbound lane in close proximity to the Honda. At the same time, a 2021 Toyota Tacoma was traveling west on Interstate 10 and struck the rear of the Honda and Ripple. After being struck by the Toyota, Ripple was subsequently struck by a westbound 2017 Honda CRV.

Ripple sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The drivers of the Toyota and Honda CRV were properly restrained and were not injured. Impairment is unknown at this time, but toxicology samples were obtained from all involved parties and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers would like to remind motorists in the event of a motor vehicle crash or vehicle equipment malfunctions, the driver shall remove the vehicle from the travel lane of the highway to the nearest safe shoulder if the vehicle is not disabled and no injuries occurred. LSP also recommends that you remain in your vehicle, seat belted until law enforcement arrives and secures the scene for safety.