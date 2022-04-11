Weather Outlook: Thunderstorms forecast this week in Louisiana

Staff Report

Forecasters expect a risk of thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday for parts of Louisiana.

According to the National Weather Service in New Orleans, a slight risk of severe weather will be north and west of the Baton Rouge and McComb, Mississippi areas. All of southeast Louisiana and part of coastal Mississippi will have a marginal risk.

Primary risks include damaging wind gusts, hail, isolated tornadoes, and heavy rainfall.

Wednesday will have an 80 percent chance of rain.

March set a new record for the number of tornadoes recorded for a month across the nation.

As reported by USA Today, a total of 218 tornadoes were reported in March. It was the highest figure reported since records started in 1950. Typically, about 80 are reported for March annually.