Eleven graduate narcotics diversion program in 23rd Judicial District

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office announced 11 adult defendants graduated the narcotics diversion program on April 7.

According to a news release, the individuals were recognized for their successful completion of the program which was implemented in 2019.

The program was started for non-violent individuals who suffer from drug addiction.

The Parish of Ascension funds the program, and it is led by Assistant District Attorneys Charles "Chuck" Long and Robin O'Bannon. Judge Tess Stromberg presides over the cases.

The offenders are required to maintain sobriety, steady employment, and follow guidelines on a case-by-case basis throughout the course of the program.

"It has been proven that rehabilitation is more effective than incarceration for individuals who suffer from addiction," the release concluded.

The 23rd Judicial District includes Ascension Parish, Assumption Parish, and St. James Parish. Offices are in Donaldsonville, Gonzales, Napoleonville, and Convent.