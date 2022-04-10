Driver arrested for third-offense DWI, vehicular homicide charges in Washington Parish fatal crash

Staff Report

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L arrested a suspected impaired driver in a one-vehicle fatal crash on Hwy. 16 in Washington Parish after 8:30 p.m. April 9.

The crash claimed the life of 62-year-old Jerry Cyprian of Bogalusa.

According to a news release, the initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Kieanna Mitchell of Bogalusa, was eastbound on Hwy. 16. For reasons still under investigation, the Jeep traveled off of the roadway to the right. After leaving the roadway, the Jeep began to overturn causing two passengers to be ejected from the vehicle.

Police said Cyprian was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Another passenger was also unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle. The passenger sustained moderate injuries as a result of the crash.

Mitchell was properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries as a result of the crash. Both Mitchell and the injured passenger were transported to a local hospital.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash on the part of Mitchell. Troopers arrested Mitchell on charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring, DWI (third offense), careless operation, and driving under suspension.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Mitchell and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.