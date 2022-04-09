Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival closes early after shots fired near fairgrounds

Staff Report

The Strawberry Festival in Ponchatoula closed early Saturday night after shots were fired near the festival fairgrounds, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

In a Facebook post, Chief Jimmy Travis reported the initial investigation determined the incident occurred outside the festival ground.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ponchatoula Police.

The Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival bills itself as the largest free festival in Louisiana. It returned after two years of cancellations due to the pandemic.

The festival, marking its 50th anniversary in 2022, runs April 8 to April 10.

According to a Louisiana State Police news release, 300,000 visitors are expected to attend the event in the downtown Ponchatoula area.