23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for April 4-8

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Court, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of April 4 to April 8.

Ascension Parish:

1. David Pry, 8119 Schmidt Lane Slaughter, LA, age 34, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 6 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

2. Nicholas Ellsworth, 1030 E Palmview St. Gonzales, LA, age 33, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

3. Cory Johnsen, 45179 Stringer Bridge Rd. St. Amant, LA, age 28, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

4. Bobby Mason, 205 W Second St. Donaldsonville, LA, age 40, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 36 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation.

5. Nakitta Miller, 929 ½ Elizabeth St. Donaldsonville, LA, age 36, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

6. Jack Bush, 2163 S Veterans Blvd Gonzales, LA, age 22, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

7. McKinley Babineaux III, Churchpoint, LA, age 22, pled guilty to Illegal Possession of Stolen Thing, Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule V Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, License Plate not on Display, and Improper Lane Usage. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

8. Michael Bell, 43333 Willie Bell Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 51, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

9. Demetrice McGalliard, 134 Evangeline Dr. Donaldsonville, LA, age 39, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts), Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance, Cruelty to Animals, Possession of Marijuana, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, and Illegal Possession of Stolen Things. The defendant was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

10. Aaron Thornton, 329 Ambassador Dr. Avondale, LA, age 29, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegal Carrying of Weapons, Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway, Possession of Marijuana, Driving Under Suspension, Drag Racing or Excessive Acceleration, and View Outward or Inward Through Windshield or Windows Obscuring Prohibited. The defendant was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

11. Kaleb Boudreaux, 43501 Hwy 621 Gonzales, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession or Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution, Remaining After Being Forbidden, and Theft Valued Less than $1,000. The defendant was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Charles “Chuck” Long and Robin O’Bannon. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

Assumption Parish:

Assumption Parish had no court news to report this week.

St. James Parish:

1. James Aucoin Jr., 19477 Cherry St. Gramercy, LA, age 39, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

2. Jordan Bailey, 32204 Oubre Rd. Paulina, LA, age 38, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 6 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

3. Robert Villavaso, 7179 Louis Rd. St. James, LA, age 41, pled guilty to Theft of a Firearm and Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

4. Wendell Charles, 23126 Pine St. Vacherie, LA, age 40, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

5. Scott Chauvin, 1636 2nd St. Lutcher, LA, age 35, pled guilty to Aggravated Arson. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation.

6. Ray Mitchell III, 1549 Tulip St. Gramercy, LA, age 20, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr.