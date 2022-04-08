Red Hot Chili Peppers added to New Orleans Jazz Fest lineup

Staff Report

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been added to the New Orleans Jazz Fest lineup for May 1.

The event, set for April 29 to May 8, also features The Who, Stevie Nicks, Jimmy Buffett, Luke Combs, Lionel Richie, and The Black Crowes.

RHCP performed at the festival in 2016. They are replacing the Foo Fighers, who have suspended all live concerts indefinitely following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The Chili Peppers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.