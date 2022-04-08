Red flag warning for south Louisiana: Dangerous fire conditions possible

Staff Report

A red flag warning has been issued through 7 p.m. today for south Louisiana and southern counties in Mississippi.

According to the National Weather Service, fires can spread more easily and quickly. Outdoor burning should be limited, and motorists should not throw cigarettes from their vehicles.

Winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour with gusts of 25 miles per hour are expected through Saturday.

According to a NWS social media post, meteorologists look at the very low relative humidity and gusty winds which will be present following a recent frontal passage. Drought conditions exist in the area due to lower than normal rainfall over the last few months.

"Please use caution when recreating outdoors or working with open flames and any other potential ignition sources today. Open outdoor burning is not recommended. Hazardous fire conditions could extend into the day on Saturday," the post stated.