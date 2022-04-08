Lockport motorcyclist dies in Lafourche Parish crash

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police Troop C reported a two-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcyclist on Hwy. 1 at the intersection of West 57th Street in Lafourche Parish after 7 a.m. April 8.

The crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Rodney Dufrene of Lockport.

According to a news release, the preliminary investigation revealed Selina Boudreaux of Cutoff was traveling north on Hwy. in a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse. At the same time, Dufrene was traveling south on Hwy. 1 while riding a 2005 Kawasaki Ninja. For reasons still under investigation, Boudreaux attempted to make a left turn onto West 57th Street but turned into the path of Dufrene causing the motorcycle to strike her vehicle.

Although Dufrene was wearing a helmet, he suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Boudreaux was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries.

Toxicology samples were collected from both motorists and are awaiting analysis. This crash remains under investigation.