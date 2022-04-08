Ascension Parish government updates Manchac Acres bridge status, should reopen by June

Staff Report

What was supposed to be a routine bridge repair has turned into a major project for the Ascension Parish road and bridge crew.

In June 2021, Ascension Parish DPW closed the bridge over Muddy Creek at Manchac Acres Road in Prairieville to make standard repairs. As the work progressed, however, repair crews found not only structural deficiencies but also erosion problems. A complete redesign of the bridge and drainage flow was required.

Instead of a bridge, engineers have decided to place three 10 foot by 10 foot reinforced box culverts in Muddy Creek. It will be structurally stronger, enhance water flow, and be easier to maintain over time.

Contractors will begin installing the box culverts April 14 and 15. Once installed, the finishing work – backfill and overlay – should take another month, so the road should reopen by June, dependent on weather.