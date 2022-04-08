Ascension Parish deputies investigating Donaldsonville shooting, one hospitalized in critical condition

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is actively investigating a shooting incident that happened on St. Vincent Street in Donaldsonville around noon.

According to a news release, one male victim was struck by gunfire and is in critical condition. He is currently receiving care at an area hospital.

At this time detectives have not identified a suspect.

Further information regarding this shooting incident is limited at this time.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers immediately to receive a cash reward.