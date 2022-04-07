Donaldsonville native D-D Breaux honored as 2022 LSU Alumna of the Year

Staff Report

Retired LSU gymnastics head coach D-D Breaux and country music artist Jordan Davis highlighted the roster of distinguished alumni named to the 2022 LSU Alumni Association Hall of Distinction.

They were inducted on April 1 at the Lod Cook Alumni Center along with Cate Heroman, a veteran teacher, administrator, advocate, consultant, coach, author and Knock Knock Children’s Museum volunteer; Gil Rew, a retired dentist, past alumni chapter president, past member and officer of the LSU Alumni Association Board of Directors and scholarship donor; and Ivory Toldson, national director of education innovation and research for the NAACP and a professor of counseling psychology at Howard University and editor-in-chief of The Journal of Negro Education.

The first LSU Alumnus of the Year award was conferred in 1966. The Young Alumnus of the Year Award was established in 1999 to recognize alumni who have attained professional prominence early in their careers. Including the 2022 inductees, the LSU Alumni Association has recognized 324 individuals representing a cross-section of LSU graduates.

Breaux is a native of the westbank Ascension Parish city Donaldsonville.