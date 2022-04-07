Child dies in crash involving 18-wheeler on Interstate 12 in Livingston Parish

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police reported a child died in a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on Interstate 12 near the Livingston and Tangipahoa Parish line on the morning of April 7.

According to a news release, the crash happened after 8 a.m. on Interstate 12 west of Hwy. 441 in Livingston Parish, and claimed the life of 18-month-old Gael Pacheco of Baton Rouge.

Police reported the arrest of 60-year-old Predrag Bisevac of Lisle, Illinois.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Bisevac was traveling east on Interstate 12 in a 2020 Freightliner tractor trailer. For reasons still under investigation, as Bisevac approached stopped traffic, he failed to stop and struck the rear of a 2010 Ford F-150. Pacheco was the rear seat passenger in the Ford at the time of the crash.

Despite being restrained in a child safety seat, Pacheco sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. She was transported to a local hospital, where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

The driver and additional passenger in the Ford were properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries. They were also transported to a local hospital for treatment. Impairment is not suspected, but a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver of the Ford for analysis.

Bisevac was restrained at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries. After being medically cleared, troopers arrested and booked Bisevac into the Livingston Parish Jail on charges of negligent homicide and reckless operation. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Bisevac for analysis.

LSP child safety seat safety tips

Every occupant in a motor vehicle is required by Louisiana law to be properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. It is a proven fact that car seats and booster seats save lives and prevent injuries. Child safety seats offer the best protection for children in the event of a crash. However, approximately 3 out of 4 car seats are not used correctly. This misuse rate can be attributed to the wide variety of car seats available, the range of children’s weights and heights, and the vast array of vehicles in today’s market.

Troop A is a nationally recognized Child Seat Fitting Station. Certified car seat technicians are available every Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on 17801 Highland Road in Baton Rouge. If you have questions about your child’s seat or just want to make sure your seat is installed correctly, please visit Troop A. You can also visit: Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to find the nearest fitting station in your area. Please view all statewide events and updated safety information at BuckleUpLouisiana.