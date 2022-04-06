Tammy Crochet named principal at Ascension Catholic Diocesan Regional School in Donaldsonville

Ascension Catholic Diocesan Regional School in Donaldsonville has announced Tammy Crochet will become the new principal beginning July 1.

Sandy Pizzolato has held the position in recent years, returning as principal after John Beck served as the school's top administrator.

Crochet has a bachelor of arts degree from Nicholls State University in Thibodaux and will be awarded a masters in educational leadership from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge in May.

She has been a teacher of Ascension Catholic for eight years and is currently serving as assistant principal.

She is married to Micah Crochet and they have three children: Aiden, Sophie, and Bella.

"Tammy has a strong commitment to our Catholic faith, school and community, and a passion for providing students with an exceptional academic experience. Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Mrs. Tammy Crochet as new principal of Ascension Catholic," a spokesperson stated in a social media post.