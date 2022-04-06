Multiple Baton Rouge area agencies conduct month-long drug operation

Staff Report

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office narcotics division conducted a month-long operation along with several partnering agencies in the area.

The agencies executed nine search warrants in East Baton Rouge Parish and one in Livingston Parish, according to a news release, which resulted in eight arrests. Drugs and guns were seized.

Investigators identified several locations as being utilized by a group of suspects to distribute and store illegal narcotics, proceeds, and firearms.

District Attorney Hillar Moore said in a statement he applauded the diligent work of the narcotics division in the investigation.

"Working with them allowed my office to identify those arrestees who have previously been arrested and are currently out on bond or probation/parole supervision. We have asked and filed motions to revoke the bonds of those who are out on previous bonds and the court has ordered holds on those defendants where appropriate," he stated.

Assisting divisions and agencies included: Gonzales Police Department, Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, Baton Rouge Police Department, West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, EBRSO Homicide, EBRSO Intel, EBRSO SCAT, EBRSO SWAT, BRPD SRT, Louisiana State Police SWAT, DEA SRT, Zachary Police Department SRT, LSP Narcotics, BRPD Intel, BRPD Burglary, EBRSO Property Crimes, EBRSO Crime Scene, BRPD CGIC, ATF Task Force, HSI Air Support, National Guard Air Support, and EBRSO Construction Services.