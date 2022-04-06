Informational meetings set on new Mississippi River bridge options

Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development plans six public open house events for the MRB South GBR: LA 1 to LA 30 Connector Project (State project number H.013284.) Meetings will be held in each of the parishes in which the bridge could be constructed, with multiple events for those parishes split by the Mississippi River.

Project staff will be present to offer information about the 10 possible alternative routes that remain after two rounds of technical screening have removed infeasible routes from further consideration. Maps, comparison data matrices, and other information will be exhibited to inform attendees of remaining options. Several means of collecting public comments will be available including a map-based online poll, written comment cards, and voice transcription of public comments.

The open house events allow area residents and interested parties to drop in at any time between 5 and 7 p.m. The same content will be provided at all events. These in-person events will follow any State of Louisiana guidelines regarding COVID precautions in place at the time of the event. At the time of this release face masks are optional.

The meetings will be at the following locations:

April 25: Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge

April 26: St. Gabriel Community Center, 11400 Gordon Simon Leblanc Dr., St. Gabriel

April 27: Addis Community Center, 7250 La 1, Addis

April 28: Donaldsonville High School Gym, 100 Tiger Dr., Donaldsonville

May 2, Lamar Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales

May 3, Carl F. Grant Civic Center, 24700 J. Gerald Berret Blvd., Plaquemine

Comments and questions may be submitted during either open house event listed above, or sent by mail to Franklin Associates, MRB South Project, 250 S. Foster Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70806, or via email to info@mrbsouth.com.

After these meetings, information shared onsite will be posted to the project website at www.mrbsouth.com.

Should a member of the public require an interpreter or special assistance due to a disability to participate in this hearing, please contact the project team at info@mrbsouth.com, at the address above, or by telephone at 225-768-9060, at least five working days prior to the meeting.

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development intends to adopt or incorporate by reference all or any portion of the planning products (i.e., decisions, analyses, studies, other documents) which are sufficient to meet the requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (42 USC 4321 et seq.) and section 1502.21 of title 40, Code of Federal Regulations (as in effect on the date of enactment of the FAST Act), from this planning review into the environmental review process in accordance with 23 USC Chapter 1 §168 (b)(1).