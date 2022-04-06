Arkansas man dies in St. Charles Parish crash, Louisiana State Police report

Staff Report

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B reported a two-vehicle crash in St. Charles Parish claimed the life of a 50-year-old man from Arkansas.

According to police, Leslie Coombes of Russellville, Ark. died in the crash April 5 around 7:30 p.m. on Hwy. 18 at Hwy. 3142.

The initial investigation revealed that Coombes was driving a 2014 Mazda 3 north on Hwy. 3142 approaching the Hwy. 18 intersection. At the same time, a 2022 Honda Accord was traveling east on Hwy. 18, approaching the intersection. Coombes reportedly failed to yield to oncoming traffic and began to turn west onto Hwy. 18, entering the path of the Honda. As a result, the front of the Honda impacted the driver’s side of the Mazda.

Coombes was properly restrained at the time of the crash. He suffered severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Restraint use for the driver and passenger of the Honda is unknown, both suffered moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Impairment on the part of both drivers is unknown and routine toxicology results are pending.