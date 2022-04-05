U.S. Marshals announce 87 arrests in Baton Rouge area operation

Staff Report

An operation in the greater Baton Rouge area resulted in 87 arrests, according to the Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The "Operation Washout/Spring Cleaning" targeted violent fugitives and noncompliant sex offenders during March, according to a news release.

“This was another example of what can be accomplished with continuing law enforcement teamwork,” U.S. Marshal Bill Brown for the Middle District of Louisiana stated in the release. “I am very proud of our long-term partnerships with other local, state and federal agencies in combating violent crime.”

The task force pointed out notable arrests:

Demetriyon Grim was wanted by deputies in Chambers County, Texas and by the Baton Rouge Police Department as a homicide suspect. After a search warrant was executed, BRPD detectives seized $37,000 in cash, several hundred doses of Ecstasy, marijuana, and a handgun.

James Douglas was wanted by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office for second-degree murder. Upon arrest, members of the MLFTF accompanied by EBRSO detectives were able to secure a Heckler and Koch .40 Caliber handgun from Douglas, who is a convicted felon.

Charles Johnson was wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department for second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. During a search incident to arrest, a Taurus .40 caliber pistol was found on Johnson’s person.

Michael Scarbrough was wanted by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office for attempted second degree murder and domestic abuse battery by strangulation. As MLFTF members were effecting the arrest, one of Scarbrough’s associates began having a cardiac emergency. MLFTF members performed CPR for over 15 minutes while waiting on EMS to arrive. The MLFTF was later notified by EMS that the associate was stabilized on the way to the hospital. Methamphetamine was discovered at the time of the arrest.

The task force is primarily composed of the USMS, Baton Rouge Police Department, West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Probation and Parole, U.S. Border Patrol, and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. Their primary mission is to arrest violent offenders.