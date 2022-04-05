Boucherie and Balloon Festival set for Dec. 2-4 in Sorrento

The annual Sorrento Lions Club Boucherie and Balloon Festival will be held Dec. 2-4, 2022 on Airline Highway in Sorrento.

Historically one of Ascension Parish's larger events, it will include hot air balloons, cracklin' cookoffs, live music, shopping, and carnival.

The group's mission includes serving the community and beyond by providing volunteer services and raising funds for humanitarian activities.

The festival is the prime fundraiser to support the Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation and the Louisiana Lion’s Children’s Camp.

In addition, the event provides resources which allow us to supply glasses and hearing aids to those in need in our community and to send handicapped children or children with juvenile diabetes to camp during the summer.

A delicious Louisiana tradition

The tradition dates back centuries when Cajuns in south Louisiana celebrated an old custom brought from their native France and Acadia.

Without refrigeration, they found a solution to sharing meat with each other for the winter. They would help each family finish their boucherie, then gather around a fire and enjoy a feast together.

In keeping their heritage alive, the Sorrento club members would hold small gatherings in the fall every year. It began in the 1960s in the Acy area, and was a prototype of the modern celebration.

In 1978, the members launched the boucherie as a large festival, which evolved into a three-day event open to everyone.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates, or go to the group's website, www.boucheriefestival.com.