23rd Judicial District Court reports guilty pleas for March 28 to April 1

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Court, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of March 28 to April 1.

Ascension Parish:

1. Marcos Mendez, 37043 Hwy 427 Prairieville, LA, age 25, pled guilty to Pornography Involving Juveniles (2 counts) and was sentenced to 7 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Phil Maples and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

Assumption Parish:

1. Danny Bell, 8137 Lakeshore Dr. Ethel, LA, age 41, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

2. Charles Burbank, 1629 Casa Calvo St. New Orleans, LA, age 38, pled guilty to DWI 4th Offense, Driving Under Suspension, and No Vehicle Registration. The defendant was sentenced to 8 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

3. Verner Bradford, 176 Dorseyville Lane Belle Rose, LA, age 25, pled guilty to Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

4. Tyler Chenvert, 39150 Hwy 621 Gonzales, LA, Age 27, pled guilty to Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Obstruction of Justice. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

5. Anthony Benoit, 2559 Hwy 308 Labadieville, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Distribution of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant must register and notify as a sex offender for 15 years.

6. Wesley Bass, 920 Cottonwood St. Morgan City, LA, age 25, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts), Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts), Possession or Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution, and Obstruction of Justice. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

7. Jerret Cortez, 249 Vivian St. Morgan City, LA, age 33, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

8. Jared Ritter, 32149 Hwy 438 Franklinton, LA, age 31, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

9. Tremaine Francois, 917 Short St. Morgan City, LA, age 31, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1-year supervised probation.

10. Daniel Plaisance, 119 Claiborne St. Pierre Part, LA, age 59, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr.

11. Deondre Holmes, 13 Oak Ln. Thibodaux, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

12. Nicholas Grimmett, 134 S Verrett St. Morgan City, LA, age 41, pled guilty to DWI 3rd Offense and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. The defendant is to serve 1 year of the said sentence, and the remaining 2 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation.

13. Antoine Wesley, 136 Belle Isle Dr. Thibodaux, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

14. Jill Parker, 835 Two Brothers St. Morgan City, LA, age 47, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

15. Chad Ricard, 126 Rene St. Pierre Part, LA, age 41, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

16. Kelly Gray, 173 Violet St. Thibodaux, LA, age 35, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 7 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 2 years of the said sentence are to be served, and the remaining 5 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

St. James Parish:

1. Tyron Johnson, 262 N Mobile Lane Gramercy, LA, age 23, pled guilty to Aggravated Battery and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

2. Randi Bleakley, 221 E Spur St. Gramercy, LA, age 32, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and Violation of Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substance Law; Drug Free Zone. The defendant was sentenced to 12 ½ years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

3. Daton Dunn, 369 Little Hope St. Garyville, LA, age 37, pled guilty to Aggravated Flight from an Officer and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 5 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.