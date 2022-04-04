Strong storms expected for third week in row for Louisiana

Staff Report

For the third straight week, the threat of strong storms will be in the forecast for Louisiana.

According to the National Weather Service, scattered to numerous severe storms will move into the area overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning.

An enhanced risk covers most of north and central Louisiana. A slight risk is in effect for the Baton Rouge area along the Interstate 10 and 12 corridor. A marginal risk is forecast for areas along coastal Louisiana.

Another concern tomorrow morning is the threat of excessive rainfall, according to NWS. The southern parts of the line could possibly become oriented near Interstate 10 and 12, posing a flash flood threat.

Louisiana State Police released the following information for travelers: