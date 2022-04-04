St. James Parish Sheriff: Two-year-old, 23-year-old shot in Gramercy

Staff Report

The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office reported multiple shots were fired in Gramercy April 3 around 9 p.m., leaving a two-year-old girl and 23-year-old man injured.

According to a news release, the girl sustained two gunshot wounds to each leg and was hospitalized in stable condition.

Deputies said the man stated he was getting into his vehicle on Mobile Lane when an unknown suspect shot at the vehicle. The man's girlfriend and three children ages two years old, three years old, and four months old were inside the vehicle.

The Gramercy Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office are investigating this incident. Anyone who may have information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at (225) 562-2200 or Crime Stoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111. Tips can also be submitted through NIXLE by texting 888777.