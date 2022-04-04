Gray man dies in St. Charles Parish crash, Louisiana State Police reports

Staff Report

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. Hwy. 90 at Hwy. 306 on April 4 at 8:30 a.m.

The crash ultimately claimed the life of 52-year-old Jason Gilbert of Gray, according to an LSP news release.

The initial investigation revealed that Gilbert was driving a 2007 Kenworth tractor trailer east on U.S. Hwy. 90. The trailer was carrying a heavy load, and as the Kenworth approached the Hwy. 306 intersection, it slowed for a red light. As it came to a stop, the heavy load on the trailer shifted causing the straps to break and the load to move forward, into the cab.

Gilbert, who was properly restrained at the time of the crash, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Impairment on the part of Gilbert is unknown and routine toxicology results are pending.

An unsecured load can be just as dangerous as any other roadway hazard. Louisiana state law requires the load of a vehicle to be securely fastened to prevent it from becoming loose, detached, or a risk to other highway users. Taking just a few extra minutes to check the securement of a load could prevent tragedy.