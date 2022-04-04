Former Council member Bill Dawson announced as Ascension Parish utilities director, special projects manager

Staff Report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has named former Council member Bill Dawson as interim Utilities Director and Special Projects Manager for Ascension Parish government.

“Since before I even took office, Bill has been an invaluable advisor to me on all matters relating to parish utilities,” said President Cointment. “His background and knowledge make him a perfect addition to my administration.”

Dawson served on the Ascension Parish Council from 2016 to 2020, and was its Chairman in 2017 and 2018. He is certified in Engineering Management from LSU, and worked at Exxon/Mobil for 30 years in several capacities before retiring. He also works privately as a consultant helping to remediate Superfund sites. In that line of work, he was granted a US Patent in 1994 for inventing an Environmental Recovery System.

Dawson is a US Army veteran, having served 5 years with the 20th Special Forces Group Louisiana National Guard. He is a member and former Chairman of the Ascension Economic Development Corp, past president of the Pelican Point Homeowners Association, former board member of the River Region Cancer Screening Center, and currently serves on the board of the Donaldsonville Historic Commission and is the President of the 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Department.

In a voluntary advisory capacity, Mr. Dawson was instrumental in negotiating the sale of the East Bank sewer assets to Ascension Wastewater Inc.

“Bill has done so much for us on a part-time, voluntary basis,” said Cointment. “With him on board full time, we’re really ready to move forward.”