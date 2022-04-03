Wrong-way driver arrested for DWI in crash that killed 77-year-old New Orleans man

Staff Report

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop C reported the arrest of a Houma woman suspected of driving while intoxicated when she was involved in a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a New Orleans man.

Joseph Sias, 77, died in the April 3 crash that happened around 3 a.m., according to a news release.

The preliminary investigation revealed Katelynn Scott was traveling west on the eastbound off-ramp of U.S. Hwy 90 in a 2018 Dodge Charger. At the same time, a 2004 Toyota Highlander driven by Sias was traveling east on U.S. Hwy 90 in the right lane. As Scott entered the eastbound lanes driving the wrong way, she struck the Toyota head-on.

Sias and his front seat passenger were not restrained at the time of the crash. Sias suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene while his passenger was transported with serious injuries to an out-of-area hospital. Scott was properly restrained at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries.

During the investigation, Scott displayed signs of impairment and was arrested. She provided a breath sample that showed a blood alcohol level over the legal limit. A toxicology sample was collected from Sias and is awaiting analysis.

Scott was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for Vehicular Homicide, 1st Degree Vehicular Negligent Injury, DWI 1st Offense, and Driving on Divided Highways. This crash remains under investigation.