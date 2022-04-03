Louisiana State Police investigating shooting involving deputy in St. John the Baptist Parish

Staff Report

The St. John the Baptist Sheriff's Office requested a Louisiana State Police investigation following a shooting involving one of its deputies.

According to a news release, the incident happened around 5 a.m. April 3 on the Interstate 10 westbound on-ramp from Hwy. 51.

Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations are investigating.

Investigators from the Louisiana State Police Evidence Control Unit responded to assist BOI in processing the scene.

Louisiana State Police is the lead investigating agency.

According to an update from LSP later in the day, troopers reported deputies received 911 calls of a reported vehicle that ran off the roadway and was partially submerged.

After arriving and locating the vehicle, deputies approached the vehicle and engaged in an encounter with the two occupants, identified as 19-year-old Kendell Prembrook of LaPlace and 20-year-old Jacoby Williams of Gramercy.

Troopers said an unidentified deputy fired one shot from his duty weapon, striking Williams.

According to the release, deputies immediately transported Williams to an area hospital for treatment, where he was in critical condition.

Troopers concluded the release stating one AK-47-style firearm and one 9mm handgun were recovered from the scene.

No further details were made available.

