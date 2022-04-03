Attempted armed carjacking of elderly man reported in St. Charles Parish

Staff Report

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office has been investigating an attempted armed carjacking of an elderly man on Airline Highway in St. Rose on April 3 around 5 p.m.

According to a news release, the man reported two Black male subjects with long hair attempted to steal his vehicle. At least one was armed with a firearm.

The suspects fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Impala with a low spoiler and damage to the rear bumper headed toward the Kenner area.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing, according to deputies.

They said there is no threat to the public, but they may notice an increased law enforcement presence in the area.

Through investigation, detectives later determined only one suspect was involved. A 16-year-old juvenile from New Orleans was arrested, according to an update.

Deputies said the suspect may have committed another carjacking in Jefferson Parish in the morning and they believe it was the vehicle he was driving when taken into custoy at a McDonalds restaurant in Destrehan.

According to the update, the juvenile's parents became aware of the crimes and were instrumental in assisting with locating him.

Anyone with information can contact the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-6807 or (985) 783-1135.