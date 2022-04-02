Two males shot in vehicle at Hwy. 30 and Ashland, Ascension Parish Sheriff reports

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported a shooting at Hwy. 30 and Ashland Drive around 11:43 p.m. April 1.

According to a news release, deputies found a male in the driver side of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies said he was transferred to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Additionally, another male passenger with minor injuries was transferred to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators reported the males were stopped at a traffic signal when a shooter opened fire from an unknown vehicle, which fled the scene prior to the deputies' arrival.

The intersection of Hwy. 30 and Ashland Drive is west of Interstate 10 in the Gonzales.

Anyone with information that could help with this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers immediately to receive a cash reward.