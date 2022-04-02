Texas man dies in West Baton Rouge Parish crash on Interstate 10

Staff Report

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A reported a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 west of Hwy. 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish on April 2.

The crash claimed the life of 52-year-old Warren Beemer of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, according to a news release.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Beemer was traveling east on Interstate 10 in a 2009 Mini Cooper. For reasons still under investigation, as Beemer approached stopped traffic, he failed to stop and struck the rear of a 2006 Freightliner tractor trailer.

Despite being properly restrained, Beemer sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Freightliner was also properly restrained and sustained minor injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

Motorists should always obey posted speed limits due to the fact that traveling at a high rate of speed decreases the amount of a time a driver has to react in an emergency situation. Furthermore, while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and obeying all traffic laws can often mean the difference between life and death.