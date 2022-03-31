Louisiana Department of Insurance issues cease-and-desist orders for two agents

Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Insurance issued cease-and-desist orders and license suspensions against two insurance producers, including one in Ascension Parish, for violations of the Louisiana Insurance Code.

According to a news release, LDI issued an order and license suspension March 11 to Kim Marie Holmes for alleged insurance fraud.

Holmes was issued an arrest warrant in Ascension Parish on March 3 and charged with insurance fraud for reportedly attempting to defraud an insurance company for more than $15,900.

According to the release, an investigation by Louisiana State Police found Holmes made material misrepresentations on her renters insurance policy following Hurricane Ida by greatly inflating the price of items claimed as damaged or never purchasing items claimed as damaged from the places reported in the claim.

State Police also reportedly noted that Holmes’ apartment complex never received any reported damages to the building in which she lived.

“Providing fictitious information to an insurance company for personal gain is a clear indication that Ms. Holmes cannot be trusted to conduct insurance business,” stated Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon. “I took this action to protect consumers in our state from her participation in the industry.”

Also, on March 21, the LDI issued a cease-and-desist order and license suspension to Andrea R. Ceballos for alleged theft of property. Ceballos was arrested in Arkansas and charged with the theft of about $13,000 from the insurance agency where she worked as a producer. Although she is a resident and producer in Arkansas, Ceballos held a non-resident license in Louisiana.

The producers have 30 days from the time of service to request an administrative appeal or the actions will become final.

Donelon urged consumers who feel uneasy about any insurance-related transaction to call the LDI Insurance Fraud Division at 225-342-4956 or 1-800-259-5300. If callers do not want their names used, they can request that their involvement be kept confidential.