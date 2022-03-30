St. Amant Boy Scouts get inside look at Ascension Parish government

Special to The Weekly Citizen

Boy Scouts of America from St. Amant Troop 69 and Pack 69 AOL recently attended a recent Ascension Parish Council meeting. Each boy was recognized by name, and they led the pledge for the meeting.

John Diez, chief administrative officer for the parish, led the scouts on a tour of government complex.

The St. Amant scouts thank Parish President Clint Cointment, his employees and the council for taking the time to teaching them about the many aspects of parish government.