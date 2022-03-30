TORNADO WATCH: Potential severe weather forecast for southeast Louisiana

Staff Report

According to National Weather Service forecasts, potential tornadoes and damaging winds will threaten Louisiana into the afternoon and evening hours today.

NWS issued a tornado watch until 9 p.m. for 22 parishes in southeast Louisiana and four southern Mississippi counties.

A line of storms has been moving west from Texas. Sustained winds outside of thunderstorms of 35 to 45 miles per hour are expected with gusts up to 55 miles per hour possible. As pointed out by NWS, winds of this magnitude can cause power outages and damage to trees ahead of severe weather.

An enhanced risk to moderate risk of severe weather is expected for all of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. The greatest threat will be north of the Interstate 10 and Interstate 12 corridor, north of the Baton Rouge area.

The Ascension Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness staff has been monitoring the weather and has been in contact with NWS.

The Citizen Service Center is accepting non-emergency calls today at 225-450-1200.

Due to expected inclement weather, the policy states that employees may not be on the road, therefore Ascension Parish government offices closed at noon.

DPW and OHSEP staff who are responding to the event will remain on full alert.

Residents are urged to secure all items on their property that may be blown by the wind. Make sure ditches and culverts are free of debris.