Guns stolen from Gonzales pawn store after suspects breach wall

Gonzales Police are investigating an early-morning break-in at a pawn shop where guns were stolen.

According to the Gonzales Police Department, suspects breached a cinderblock wall adjacent to an interior storage room at Pelican Pawn, located at 305 S. Burnside Avenue.

Police said investigators reviewed video surveillance of two unknown subjects dressed in dark clothing entering the business around 3:38 a.m. March 30.

The suspects reportedly defeated the alarm system and stole a variety of well-secured long guns before fleeing on foot, possibly to a vehicle staged in the area.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP or Gonzales Police at (225) 647-9572.